Idaho County, you have an opportunity if you care about education of kids to run for school board. There are positions up for election in November. The filing deadline is this Friday, Sept. 8. If you are interested, figure out which trustee zone you live in from the Idaho County website https://idahocounty.org/planb/school-zone-info-lookup/, contact your school district office and/or call the Elections Office at the Idaho County Courthouse for instructions on filing for candidacy.
If you have an opinion or have had thoughts about how things could improve in the schools in your district, this is your opportunity to run for school board and engage. We have a citizen-represented government. You do not have to be “qualified” to run for office. You just need to care about the education of kids. Whether you believe it or not, it is a fact kids are being exposed to material inappropriate for their age level. Acceptable curriculum and reading material have changed for the worse during the last 20 years. Many people are pulling their kids out of public school to homeschool them or place them in private schools. The problem is not every parent has the ability for alternative education. For those of us who have children or grandchildren in public schools, it is our duty to become involved, be a voice for common sense and be part of the solutions that are needed in education.
