Whoa! For a minute there I thought I was reading Marty Trillhaase in the Tribune. But no, it was Norma Staaf reporting last week on Clearwater Valley News. When did the Free Press start paying her to opine about (cheer) the actions of Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden for not taking a stand against voter fraud in the federal election?
And so it begins. I’ll hand it to Norma and the Free Press staff. It was ever so deceptively tucked in at the end of an otherwise great reporting of a community and its students working to help others. Sad to see our local papers following the lead of a media bent on interjecting liberal ideology into the lives of Americans.
Skip Brandt
Kooskia
