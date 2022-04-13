Dear Salmon River,
You are many things, but firstly, you are my teacher. Every day I sit down in my rower’s seat to guide, and I learn from you. Often you humble me — frankly speaking, kick my ass — and remind me you are capable of anything, and you won’t give up your riches unless I earn them.
Sure, there are more tough days than great days when steelhead fishing, but when I put my head down, work hard, respect you, and don’t take you for granted, you give me the hope I need to push through.
I rely on you not only for your life lessons, but also for the ability to provide for my family along your banks in Riggins. I know you will always be here for us, but I hope you never lose your ability to teach. I hope my one-year-old son can be a student of yours, just as I have. For you to keep teaching, and to continue to raise my family here and provide for them, we have to ensure your veins flow with what truly belongs — steelhead.
Thank you to all my clients, who take me fishing. Thank you to my wife, who deals with me smelling like fish every evening. Thank you, Salmon River, for being the lifeblood of central Idaho. Your fish keep my family rooted here. I will fight for you, and your fish, so my son can grow up to learn from you, the same lessons you have taught me.
Fred Taylor
Riggins
