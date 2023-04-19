I can’t thank the amazing staff enough at the Salmon River schools in Riggins for the past 28 years!
We had amazing staff when I went to school in the late 90’s, most of them retired here, and I still call them dear friends. The friendships with alumni have lasted all these years. I am loving seeing all the alumni moving back to make Riggins their home and raise their kiddos here in this sweet little community.
I’m going to gloat on one in particular: The current Superintendent Trish Simonsen, longtime resident in Riggins. She worked with Head Start (preschool) when my oldest, who is now 20 years old, and at some point along the way she’s been involved with all three of my kids and their education. Over the years, I have worked with her in different programs – OK, actually all the programs: PTO, After School Kids, Booster Club, basketball, volleyball, track, drama/arts, church, chamber, and more! She’s just a fantastic human, a huge asset to the community and school. She has grown with all of us through it all. I am blessed to call her my friend. She is open, listens, and works her tail off to do the very best for all kids in the area, at the same time managing family time and being a super-grandma! Trish has worked very hard in education, advancing up to superintendent, and we are grateful to have her at the helm!
Anyone who “knows” Trish, loves Trish!
All three of my kids, for the most part, had the same teachers for particular grades – I can’t tell you how much I love that! Mrs. Branstetter, Mrs. Hofflander, Mrs. Travis, Mrs. Medley, Mrs. Folwell, Mrs. Merabelle, and Mrs. Shepherd, to name a few, and even into Jr. High and High School. How lucky we are that we have retained such amazing teachers all these years! We know them, we trust them, we love them, and we support them!
Thank you to SRJSD 243 for putting your lives into my kids!
