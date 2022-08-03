Save the Milner Trail. This is one of Idaho’s oldest historical routes used by thousands of locals and recreationists, approved by President Abraham Lincoln in 1861 and funded by the government for public access into the Florence goldfields and maintained mostly with public funds since its origin 160 years ago. The Milner was built before the Homestead Act and allowed many homesteaders to find and access their newfound claims. It’s part of Idaho’s history and heritage. In 1872, the Idaho County Commissioners deemed the road a county road from that day forward.

Please contact your present county commissioners and express your concerns about the proposed closure near the Forest Service boundary at Fish Creek.

