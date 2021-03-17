Mark Frei was red-wrong in his testimonial support of SB1110 — yet another attempt to redefine and restrict Idaho’s citizen initiative process. (Hmmm. Was Mr. Frei paid for his comments? As a former Idaho County commissioner, did he receive preferential inclusion ahead of 77 other Idahoans who were signed up but denied access during the “public hearing” of the House Affairs Committee?)
Mr. Frei erroneously claimed “the initiatives...in this state...are highly controversial...and culture-changing”. Within the past 17 years, which of the two successful initiatives fit that categorization? Revoking the ill-advised Luna Laws? Approving Medicaid Expansion and its provisions for affordable health care? Does Mr. Frei consider full medical coverage a negative “culture change” from the charitable nickel-and-dime fund-raisers for the uninsured sick or injured?
According to Frei, “Rural Idaho isn’t heard well enough in the current initiative process” — which earns him an “F” for homework. Was very large and very rural Idaho County bypassed during the aforementioned initiative efforts? No! Personally, I added 12 petitions (144 signatures) to the state’s numbers requirement to get the Luna Laws on the ballot — which were subsequently rejected by voters. For years, Idaho’s health care crisis was ignored by the deaf and numb legislature until enough incensed Idahoans said enough and a major citizen initiative campaign put Medicaid Expansion on the ballot in 2018. During this grassroots effort, 1,409 registered voters in Idaho County eagerly signed the petitions.
When a just and needed cause is identified, but repeatedly rebuffed by Idaho’s perennially obtuse legislature, the constitutional initiative gives citizens the prerogative and power to correct the problem. Typically, these are issues that affect all Idahoans regardless of rural or urban status. And please note: The last two successful initiatives were beautifully non-partisan.
SB1110 is simply another punitive measure from legislators who are scared of losing control of their constituents. Idahoans deserve better from their “representatives.”
Shelley Dumas
Grangeville
