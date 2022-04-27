This right here, is why we are going to vote the levy down in 2022. Many school board meetings have accomplished very little. Concerned parents and taxpayers get disrespected and alienated for voicing their opinions about what they know to be unacceptable for their children. It continues now on social media and in the papers. The School Levy Committee bullies the town and has become blinded, protecting their federal and “free” tax levy money. It has led to a bubble of hostilities and threats to anyone who comes against the policies and books.
Condemning and disrespecting other longtime Riggins families with legitimate concerns is not a good business model for the school levy committee. There are other books that would blow your mind, already lapping at the doorstep of the grade school. And why don’t you look into the curriculums next? Behind all the happy “it’s for the kids” talk, the curriculums contain racism, division, sexuality, and anti-American sentiment.
Scholastic, the world’s largest producer and distributor of children’s books, is using its platform to promote pro-homosexual, pro-transgender, demonic, and satanic books for children.
Public servants work for the taxpayers, period.
Levies, with good intentions, are like an addictive drug; the more they’re used, the more they’re needed. This doesn’t ever mean taxpayers get better public service.
The concerns we have for our school children are legitimate, valid, and very genuine. We aim to prove this by voting the tax levy down. Vote no.
100% of levy money does not stay in our school, or in our town, for that matter. SRS plans to hire out-of-town commercial construction companies to perform major building projects and repairs.
Policies are not in place to prevent gay, bisexual, and transgender books from being viewed by unsuspecting children. You, the concerned parent, must go to the school, find the books yourself, and then formally request them to be unavailable to your child only, while all the other children will continue to accidentally come across these sexuality books, some disguised as comic books and plays.
Travis Hollon
Riggins
Thank you for your excellent letter
