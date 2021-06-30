The only staunchly held beliefs in the area served by this paper seem to have devolved to a barbarian loathing of taxes and adoration of gun rights. There is mention in the paper even of a weird push for some super sanctuary for gun ownership no matter how federal or state laws may change. There is also some comment about immigrants moving there from other areas. But what a terrible catastrophe that must now be faced by the students of poor Grangeville and the other towns of the Mountain View School District because the second successive levy for schools has been voted down. Didn’t your paper report that some 29 teachers quit their jobs when the first one failed? Last I read, Idaho ranks 47th of all the states in providing sufficiently for the education of its children.
But is there rejoicing that the area of Idaho County will provide its students even less. What can be said about those astonishing personal advertisements (in yellow even) of one of school board’s members (the lone no vote in 4 to 1 divisions asking for those last two levies). Maybe he wants the education in that area of the state to rank dead last. Does he hope that will keep new people from moving in? Does he believe no one needs any education if he just has his gun? Does he actually believe that no one should pay any taxes and that the district can continue giving emergency teaching certificates to just anybody who cares to teach? What about music classes or athletics. He doesn’t seem interested in education at all. Why is he a board member? Isn’t there any recall provision to do something about one so entirely opposed to what he is supposed to be concerned about?
Jay Nuxoll
Bellevue, Wash.
