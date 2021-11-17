When science is driven by governmental bureaucrats and lobbyists, policies can be influenced more on political or financial gain rather than the Laws of Nature. One example of politics driving science involved Stalin. Millions died of starvation because a governmental bureaucrat, a pseudo agriculture scientist, Trofim Lysenko, taught seeds didn’t compete with each other, fertilizer was unnecessary, and seeds exposed to cold would increase crop yields in cold climates. His ideas caught hold with the impatient, tyrannical Stalin. Scientists who spoke out were silenced. Consequentially, crops failed, and millions of Ukrainians perished from ‘holodomor’ (murder by hunger).

Is it possible that similar, scientific bureaucrats exist today? Have control seeking politicians used their data to argue, in the name of ‘necessity’, to allow the executive branch to bypass the legislative branch, to ‘freeze’ personal property (non-essential), to prohibit worship or assembly, to approve dispensing vast gratuities funded from taxes of tomorrow’s children? Now, manufacturing is disrupted, supply chains stalled, part shortages exist, medical treatments are postponed, and fear, confusion, and division affect individuals.

Over time, could the politicians’ ‘cure’ cause more damage than the biological illness? Millions may not die of starvation, but millions are deleteriously affected. The biological illness is bad enough. Who are these people? When results don’t match the hypothesis, maybe the hypothesis is wrong?

Scott Perrin

Cottonwood

