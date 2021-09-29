What most Seventh Day (Saturday) Sabbath keepers believe.
Again, you do not have to believe as they do; but you must be doing the best you can, with what you understand, for the right reason, while seeking greater understanding of right principles.
Friends, it always has been, and will continue to be, a principle that the more right you are, the stronger the opposition questioning your faith and logic, where spiritual matters are concerned.
However, there is one small piece of logic which cannot be refuted. That is...
If I choose to live my life in compliance with the rules of right living set forth in the Holy Bible, and in the end it turns out that I was wrong and that there is no God, what will I have lost? Perfectly nothing. I will have lived a good life and made the world just a little better place for others.
However, if I refuse to accept the principles of right living proscribed by the Bible as reflecting the character of God, and it turns out that I was wrong, what will I have lost? Absolutely everything.
Even if you start your journey of right living as mentioned above with questionable motives, the character of the Creator I know will accept your efforts and nurture you along until your motives come more in line with those principles.
You must start somewhere, sometime. Why not start here, now?
Your friend, brother and somewhat successful but struggling follower (not with totally pure motives yet) of Jesus the Christ,
C. Dale Ruebush
Kooskia
