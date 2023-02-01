Bill Swan, who was born in Grangeville, Idaho, was a sculptor and western artist who love to draw and carve out of wood. He also made several iconic fiberglass statues such as Paul Bunyan, Bob’s Big Boy, A&W root beer family, the Ford Mustang horse, which is what the emblem was copied from, and several others which can be seen in a short Amazon ebook called “The Man Behind the Mufflerman.”
His carvings were once placed in the Asotin Museum in Asotin, Wash., on loan but after he passed they were taken out by his wife to make sure they would be divided between his children, but when she passed away 15 years ago, they were taken from her home and the family has been searching for them ever since. These wood carvings were intended for his children only and not to be sold, given away, bartered or anything of that nature and his family is asking for the public’s help in locating them if anyone has any information at all please contact his daughter, Lisa, at 4sesroh@gmail.com.
