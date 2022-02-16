The Idaho State Constitution clearly states the state legislature is responsible for funding of the public schools and the state currently has a massive surplus of money from COVID emergency funds.
So, why are we being asked again to pass a levy for the Mountain View School District for some $1.7 million? Past years have shown that the levies for public schools tend to pass more when there is a low voter turnout. Could that be the real reason that we are voting on this levy on March 8th completely isolated from the primaries? Yes, if you want to vote on the levy you will have to go to the polls for that and only that issue. Is that economically efficient for anyone?
The Mountain View School District website says it has 1,178 students costing some $9,664 per pupil per year — that’s over $1,000 per month per student assuming a nine-month school year. Despite the fact that we are paying a class of 30 students over $30,000 each month(!), this school district ranked 298th in 2010 in the state out of some 358 districts — that brings it to the bottom 17 percent of schools in the state. Such a deal!
Consider this. Anyone can go online and learn about any subject they want to and with video; they don’t even have to know how to read, and internet access is nearly ubiquitous and free to everyone.
And finally, consider that much of the school curriculum is pushing sexual confusion and critical race theory consistently across this country due to the influence of powerful individuals with a long-term social agenda. This is not to mention the rewriting or burying of history, grammar, logic and rhetoric and the fact that the entire agist-based system was invented by some German social engineers back in the 1800s to make the people more manageable as compliant citizens.
Consider this. If I want to home school my kids, I still have to pay for the public schools out of the levy if it passes. Even though we know that test scores for privately or home-schooled kids far exceed those of public school students despite the fact that there is no public funding (or cost) for those kids.
So please consider voting no on the levy on March 8th and send this inefficient and bloated institution a message — we won’t pay for this garbage anymore.
Sandy (Sanford) Staab
Kooskia
