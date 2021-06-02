Yesterday when I was coming home to Kamiah from Lewiston on Highway 12, a turkey, trying to avoid an oncoming vehicle, flew up, hit my windshield, and smashed it up big time.
Angels, they were with me yesterday.
The first angel was the woman who saw it happen, passed me up, then stopped to see if I was okay and waited with me for awhile. It was a comfort to have her there.
Angel no. 2 was an FBI agent who was next behind me, and flashed lights to warn off cars (narrow stretch of Highway 12) and notified police for me. He stayed with me the whole time.
Angel no. 3 was an Idaho State Police officer named Anthony, who helped me negotiate the drive to a safe turnout location. I had to peer out behind shattered glass everywhere. He stopped traffic in both directions until I could get there. Since there was no phone reception, he also let me use his phone. Also stayed with me the whole time.
Angel no. 4 was the tow truck man from My Mechanic, who patiently helped me find a place to take the car, and let me ride in the tow truck with him to Orofino.
Angel no. 5 was Chris from Clearwater Glass in Orofino. Although she is backed up with work, she offered to take the vehicle in and try to “squeeze” it in for repairs. Then she drove me all the way home to Kamiah. She would not accept money for gas or any remuneration for herself.
Thank you all. I will always believe in the angels of Idaho.
Carol Bryant
Kamiah
