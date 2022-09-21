About two weeks ago, a man riding a gas-powered minibike buzzed up behind me as I was driving my mule and cart down a street in Grangeville. The mule spooked, and because mules are “flight” animals when they perceive themselves to be in danger, the mule began racing down the asphalt in a panic. Meanwhile, I was holding on for dear life and trying my darndest to slow the mule. The man on the minibike throttled up the motor and passed the panicked mule. By the grace of God, we somehow avoided ending up in a pile of broken mule, cart and driver parts.
In an effort to avoid future catastrophes, I am respectfully offering the following safety tips for review and implementation when you encounter a mule or horse on the road.
Mules are “flight” animals, which makes them unpredictable and easily scared. Do not honk your horn, shout, rev your engine or play loud music when close to them. Slow down and watch for signals from the driver.
Motorists are encouraged to stop and remain stationary if anyone handling a mule signals the animal is frightened. The motorist needs to wait as long as is reasonable and necessary until the mule is calm enough to pass.
Pass the mule and cart, wide and slow. Accelerate gently when passing the mule and when moving away.
If you are approaching a mule and cart from the other side of the road, again, slow down and watch for signals from the driver of the cart.
If traveling by scooter, minibike, motorcycle, 4-wheeler, side-by-side or any other kind of noisy/rattling vehicle, please be extra careful. The motors of these types of vehicles are especially frightening to mules. If possible, simply stop and turn off the engine until the driver signals it is safe for you to continue. Bicycles are especially frightening, too, because they seem to “sneak up” on the mule.
Roads are for everyone. If we all try to use them with courtesy, common sense and attention to safety, we will all benefit. Thanks so very much for listening!
