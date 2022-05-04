I am the third-grade teacher at Riggins Elementary School. I have had the pleasure of teaching kindergarten, second, third, and fourth grades in this sweet little school for the last 17 years. I would like to share with you some things I know to be true.
Let me tell you first that I am a person who holds honesty in the highest regard. I believe a person’s word is critical to their character. That being said, I give you my word that my statements are true.
I know, without a doubt, that the teachers at Riggins Elementary School are not teaching sexuality of any kind to our students, nor has it ever been taught in our classrooms.
Every week, for the past 17 years, I have sent notes home as a form of communication with parents. These letters share upcoming events, classroom happenings and the like. Every one of these letters closes by inviting parents to call me with any questions or concerns they have; my home phone number is included in each letter. In all my years, I’ve never been asked about sexuality or gender identity in my teaching content, nor has anyone asked to view the curriculum.
Some of the things we teach at Riggins Elementary include arithmetic, spelling, and the scientific method. We model kindness and perseverance. But we do not teach sexuality. And frankly, this is not something I would ever feel comfortable teaching, even if it were in the curriculum.
I have always loved this canyon and the people who live here. To know that some community members believe teachers are being deceptive is so disheartening. Please know that Salmon River schools strive to maintain open communication with parents and stakeholders. We absolutely respect our parents and their opinions. They are, after all, their child’s number one teacher.
Julie Hofflander
Riggins
