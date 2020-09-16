We are like you. We are mothers and fathers, daughters and sons, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews. We, just like you, are family. Some of us have fought and died for our country, and like you we see ourselves as patriots. We are Democrats.
We also work alongside you — no matter with a shovel in our hands, sitting on a tractor, or sitting at a desk in front of a computer screen. We, too, are trying to provide for our families and pay bills. We complain about our taxes, but understand that those roads we drive on and the services and the protections we receive are important to our community’s overall well-being. We understand that good schools, law enforcement, firefighters, and hospitals make for a good community.
We don’t know what tomorrow’s world will look like, but just like you we worry about what we are leaving for our children and grandchildren. We, too, teach our children to work hard, show up early, leave late, be respectful, and yes, listen to their elders. We are Democrats.
We, Democrats of Idaho County, want to share in our own words who we are and what we value. In an effort to cut through the stereotypes and hysteria, this is what we value and believe: We believe in equal opportunity and a compassionate, inclusive society. We value clean air and water, good public education, fair elections, access to affordable health care, protecting Social Security and Medicare, and placing people above profits. We also believe in protecting and preserving America’s Constitution; including freedoms of the press and religion. We are willing to do the work to build a better tomorrow for our children and their children.
Larry Nims
vice chairman, Idaho County Democratic Central Committee
Idaho County Democrats
