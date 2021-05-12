An open letter to all Idaho County Sheriff deputies:
You are an amazing group! You are to be honored and esteemed in society because, before God and at the daily risk of your personal lives and families, you individually respond to the call to stand against evil as ministers of justice. Collectively, you represent law and accountability. Singly, you defend the innocent and protect the vulnerable. You have acted upon a mysterious urge to help society maintain order, and you’ve taken an oath to conduct yourselves with uncompromised integrity as public servants by honoring both our nation’s Constitution and our state’s; the balance of these polarizing positions is ever precarious.
Upon those foundational documents and for roughly 250 years now, all western civilization has hung. Our inspired American ideals have changed the world positively by simply acknowledging value for every human being. Our founding families believed every individual equally precious. Wow! The mentally incompetent, hormonally imbalanced, physically challenged, pitifully misinformed, or even criminally suspect, it didn’t matter; all people were valuable and deserved respect. What’s more, you sheriff deputies often represent the common people’s foremost defense.
You wear a badge in the shape of a shield because you are a shield. You are an ambassador of government, but you advocate for the citizen. You are the liaison between social agency and the individual, but your back is to the lone man while you face the threatening goliaths of government, weapon drawn, ready to defend him at overwhelming odds. Our founding families knew that the chief abusers of human rights were government leaders, dignitaries, people who wielded fiat-power over others. Record shows that “power corrupts,” and because of the predictable abuse of others by people in power, American visionaries “fenced in” all ensuing leaders with documents and, presumably, an informed citizenry. Sheriff departments reside at the pinnacle of that collective, and they are esteemed by true patriots.
Though you are paid, it is never enough to recompense the risk, yet still you serve. You serve because you have given your heart to the cause of good… “with liberty and justice for all.” God bless!
David Manley
Kamiah
