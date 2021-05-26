Open letter to county sheriffs:
Many Americans are scared today. Conspiracy or not, the stories of virus, vaccines, election fraud, information wars, the rioting of minority groups, and the stockpiling of personal weapons across the nation either produce or demonstrate rising fear in many. People in a new way want to know who is going to protect them and what measures are in place to defend their person, property, and domestic liberties.
Enter, county sheriff. County sheriffs are the only law enforcement officers elected by the people. Unlike all other policing agencies, which unanimously serve state agendas, county sheriffs are hired by the people, paid by the people, report to the people, and are supposed to defend the constitutional interests of the people, so they, really, represent the sole defense of public rights.
This is not new news. Sheriffs and their deputies take an oath to uphold the state and the U.S. Constitution. The potential problem lies beyond. After the oath, deputies go to the state-run POST academy and get their state-endorsed training to go out and look for drug traffickers, domestic abusers, or drunk drivers; however, most never realize that, in addition to these typical criminal behaviors, a very real threat lies, simply, in other government agencies. Regional sheriff offices share resources with state agencies, often share jurisdictions on crimes, and they cultivate, perhaps of necessity, a “common purpose” mindset, so much so that conditioning for constitutional law issues are seldom acknowledged. Simply, sheriffs are not taught to be on guard against state and federal police.
David Manley
Kamiah
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.