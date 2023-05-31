Friends and neighbors,
Once again, I must advocate the blessings of shopping locally.
Not long ago I was shopping for a coat. I called around to local businesses when the folks at Stites Hardware recommended that I check at Kooskia Feed.
Kooskia Feed and Supply is owned by longtime area residents Wayne Weathers and his wife, Barbara. I called and asked if they sold coats. They did, so I went down the mountain to take a look. The coat was reasonably priced and has turned out to be the best coat I have had in years.
Sometime later, I was in their store to buy dog food. I asked for two bags of the same product, paid for them and left. One bag was priced several dollars higher than the other. When I got home, I glanced at the receipt. I realized that Wayne had undercharged for the higher-priced bag. I called to tell him I would be back in to pay the difference. His reply was, “Don’t worry about it. It is our policy that when there is a discrepancy in the prices of a product, we charge the cheaper of the prices for each of the products.”
Two things: 1. Stites Hardware was kind enough to direct me to a competitor who had the product I was needing. 2. Kooskia Feed carries quality products at affordable prices and conducts its business honorably.
I do occasionally shop online or out of the area, but normally only when I cannot find a product locally. I prefer to shop locally because I do not have to wait for the product to arrive and pay postage. Or I do not have to add the price of fuel to the cost of the product.
When we shop locally, we strengthen our community economy and make friends and meet neighbors while doing it.
Have a wonderful day.
P.S. If the economy bobbles or the price of fuel rises, it will be the local businesses that will have the supplies we need. That is if we help them stay strong while things are normal.
C. Dale Ruebush
Kooskia
