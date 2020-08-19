I think Governor Little’s continued order(s) this spring and early summer implemented taxation without representation by not deferring to duly elected representatives of the legislature, which is their duty. Given that by definition, a tax is the lowering of earned income due to policy/law, his order(s) has caused financial “taxation” or “seizing” of assets detrimental to individuals, and is the reason “taxation without representation” is forbidden among people of liberty since the dawn of time.
Consider one example extending from this spring’s order(s). Restaurants and food services were “closed” resulting in the “seizure” or “freezing” of their assets for several weeks. This financial burden was unsustainable for some who closed their doors. This fallout then adversely affected those individuals related to restaurants: individuals producing crops. Recently individuals farming potatoes have dumped portions of last year’s crop due to loss of market with “closed” restaurants causing a significant financial loss. The same is true about the ‘essential’ dairy sector that had to dump milk and sell cows. The list continues, and I think could have been avoided with representation from our duly elected legislators while still alerting us about a Chinese flu.
Bottom line: For people in a free land, the executive and legislative branch must be separate entities, and representation from legislators is necessary to guard the property of individuals whom legislators represent. Otherwise, taxation (direct or indirect) without representation is indeed tyranny.
Scott Perrin
Cottonwood
