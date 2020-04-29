It's clear by now that Covid-19 has been another majorly divisive social and political issue in the long list of divisive social and political issues that have swept the globe recently. So, when I read the recent derogatory opinions about the local school districts providing free meals for all children in the area, I was outraged over it. How could anyone have such a cruel opinion? Quite frankly, I'm still shocked that anyone had the gall to say it out loud. But, here is where I have ended up with this after stewing on it for a while. I am no longer outraged, but I am greatly saddened.
Our children in Idaho County, Lewis County, or any other county in Idaho are our children. The children of our communities. They're our future. They will shape the world in ways we cannot even imagine, and they are wondrous. They are deserving of, at nothing else, the most basic human kindness, and that is having food in their bellies. They didn't ask for a pandemic. They didn't ask to have parents that may not be able to stretch their budget for everyone's meals. They didn't ask for any life circumstance that may dictate needing a free meal. They cannot fix their parents, their local government, state or federal government. Yet, here they are. If there is one tax dollar that we shouldn't complain about being spent, it's the dollars that go into keeping our children full and healthy.
I don't know if the people who hold the opinion that we shouldn't be giving meals away have starved themselves at times, or maybe they're just a true Scrooge. I don't know, but I encourage anyone who feels negatively about these meal deliveries to really dig deep and find some kindness in your heart right now. We could all use it.
Chelsea Welter
Clearwater
