I am concerned about your front page article [Nov. 11 issue] in yesterday’s Free Press (“Syringa board discusses stance on masks”) and I feel a need to respond to board members’ quoted comments.
With over 10 months of this worsening COVID-19 pandemic, why have board members and hospital leadership not come up with a community mask policy? The side article describes 444 COVID-19 cases in Idaho County, and 673 deaths in the state. In light of these dismal statistics, I would expect the board members to have made themselves experts on this issue, particularly with multiple local, regional and national agencies providing definitive opinions and research. Contrary to one member’s opinion, they all should be qualified to implement a formal medical recommendation for mask wearing for our community or they should not be on the board. And why is there a policy for “masks ‘being’ utilized on hospital properties,” but no community recommendation? Why do the board members have to wait for the hospital CEO to be at this one meeting before agreeing to a strong stance? And why is the one non-board member present for the saving issue?
I would at least expect the board to propose some kind of opinion, whether it is pro or con, on mask wearing. But their expressed ambivalence to formulating a plan is an embarrassment to the board and to our hospital district. Finally, are the “plans.. for a group to get together, apart from the regular board meeting..” a violation of open meeting rules?
If the board members are not willing to do their job for fear of political and economic consequences, they shouldn’t be on the board.
Joel E. Cleary, MD, MHA
Grangeville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.