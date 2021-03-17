I would like to give a big “shout out” for the 2021 Grangeville football team! Last month on “snow day” for the Grangeville school kids, I was shoveling my driveway when a pickup pulled up and two nice young men got out with shovels and asked if I needed help. After helping me, they asked if I knew anyone else who might need their help shoveling snow. The boys shoveled the walk for two of my neighbors.
I am sure these boys could have found more fun things to do on “snow day” than shovel snow for some grandmothers. These two nice young men were Jared Lindsley and Miles Lefebvre. Thank you guys!
Wilma Mowery
Grangeville
