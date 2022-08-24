Okay, so everyone knows about the huge run-up in property values in Idaho County – a mixed bag due to property taxes. But what makes the new people want to come? Of course, we know it’s the great outdoors, but more significantly it’s the people who live and work here.
In a time of challenge with high prices, lots of social and medical problems, and a limited work force, it’s time to give a huge thank you and shout out to the businesses in Elk City that make the place what it is. The Hotel, Reno Club, VFW, Saloon, General Store, FOC/Business Park, (my own) Riders Rest, and, yes, the Post Office. But I want to also give special thanks and mention to the Elk Creek Station and Café. The former owner ran it so well for so many years and Elk City is very fortunate she selected the new owners with the same skill as she ran the business. They are hardworking, devoted and have kept all the key services going, even facing so many additional issues and obstacles in addition to those noted above.
