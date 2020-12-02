Ms. Embry [Letter, Nov. 18 issue], and others, kindly keep your guilt trip to yourselves. I would like to read a newspaper without somebody telling me I’m selfish. The China virus is the flu; you will most likely get over it. I might not, I have all the co-morbid factors, but I will not submit to tyranny. The Democrats’ plan to mask and lock us down is as evil a scheme as ever there was. Destroying our economy will not make it go away.
Show some courage and stand up for America.
Chris Pedersen
Grangeville
