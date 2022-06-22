Governor Little is getting smaller every day.
He shrinks from true, strong leadership and its multiple, incumbent responsibilities.
He withers under the hot spotlight of uncomfortable, controversial situations; the near-miss disaster of the Patriot Front infiltration, the embarrassment of pathetic public-school funding, the insult of attempting to restrict citizen initiatives, the retreat from reasonable Covid guidelines. . .; there’s a long list of et ceteras.
He shrivels from the ridiculous drivel of the conservative, inbred IFF affiliates.
He wilts with the glare of public concerns for not doing more to protect Idaho’s integrity and beauty from the ravages of rich, special interest groups who threaten public lands, education, low-income citizens, and traditional Idaho values. At a critical time when all Idahoans need and deserve healthy leadership and bipartisan solutions, we get more of The Great Disappearing Act in the statehouse.
The governor’s tiny redemptive quality could also be used as a campaign slogan: Better Than Bundy.
Idaho’s governor is living down to his name; do little.
Shelley Dumas
Grangeville
