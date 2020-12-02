The city council in Grangeville, Idaho, has made a decision to keep Snowhaven, our local ski hill, closed for the 2020-2021 season. I believe that they did not reach this decision lightly, however, I do not believe that this is the best option for our community. While covid-19 is a genuine concern, so is the mental and physical health of the people in our community.
Many other ski hills in the state are choosing to remain open with safety protocols in place. I believe that Snowhaven could do the same. There are many protocols that could be put in place to make it a safe environment for us to recreate. The activities at Snowhaven are for the most part outdoors anyway and naturally lend themselves to social distancing, face coverings and gloves.
Snowhaven already has a huge impact on our community every year. It nourishes an environment where both kids and adults can enjoy the outdoors. It provides a place to boost both physical and mental health during the long, dark winter months in Idaho. It also creates job opportunities for many in our community. People understand that in order to be able to enjoy Snowhaven this year, things would look very different. But our community needs this outlet this year more than ever.
A petition has been started to open Snowhaven at www.change.org/opensnowhaven. Sign, share and please urge your city council members to reconsider and open Snowhaven this season, whether by phone or letter.
Katherine Manifold
Grangeville
