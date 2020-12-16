A letter from The Humane League (THL), a nonprofit organization against the abuse of factory farm animals.
January is the perfect time to make some changes. It’s the perfect time to improve your health, improve the planet, and improve the lives of animals.
With so many reasons to leave animals off our plates, it’s no wonder more people are eating vegan every day. Athletes, celebrities, doctors and everyday people all over the world are making the choice to embrace a plant-based diet to make a positive impact.
This January is your chance to see what everyone is raving about. Sign the pledge and The Humane League, in partnership with Veganuary, will give you the support you need to try eating vegan for January, including plant-based recipes, tips for dining out, and other helpful resources. You can make your pledge today at thehumaneleague.org/veganuary.
I know it’s not as popular in our area of Grangeville, but hope you’ll give it a try just for one month. The Humane League also fights for the end of the abuse of animals raised for food by advocating for less stressful methods of raising and slaughtering animals, like ending cruel battery cages for hens and ending live-shackle slaughter of chickens. Even if you choose not to eat plant-based, we can all get behind The Humane League’s work to help animals.
So we simply ask you consider trying plant-based this January. Happy holidays and New Year everyone.
Brandy Tharp
THL volunteer captain
Grangeville
