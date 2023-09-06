Kooskia EMS will offer an EMT basic course. Registration for the course is on Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Kooskia EMS building. Class begins Oct. 3 through April 2, 2024. Class times are 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., to take place at the Kooskia EMS building on 401 Front Street. The course is offered to individuals aged 16 and older.
The Kooskia Ambulance is recruiting volunteers to work as EMTs on the Kooskia Ambulance and/or any of our local Quick Response Units (QRUs). By working as a volunteer EMT, you will gain priceless, real-world knowledge about prehospital medical and trauma patient care. This course will provide you with the skills necessary to assess, treat and transport sick and injured individuals. Also, it will prepare you for the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians exam. This is a great way to get involved and give back to the communities you live in. The person you help may be someone in your family, a neighbor, a friend or a visitor to our area.
