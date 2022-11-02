Communist Manifesto writer Karl Marx has millions of followers today, many of whom have no idea that they are among his “useful idiots” (his term, not mine). A Communist revolution, as we are in the late stages of, uses lies, deception and ridicule to attain its goal, which is basically to completely destroy western Christian civilization and all its adherents.
The Revolutionary Catechism, “a blueprint for communist revolution,” is followed by communists worldwide. It states that “The revolutionist despises all public opinion… and hates the existing social morality in all its manifestations. Anything that stands in its (the revolution’s) way is immoral and criminal.”
This ideology has infiltrated all levels of our society, especially “higher” education, and operates under many aliases, such as socialism, liberalism, progressivism and democracy (A 1920’s U.S. Army training manual defined democracy as “mob rule, leading to anarchy and chaos”).
This leads me to the plethora of letters from the Moscow area lately, an area of extreme leftist (read: communist) ideology. In the Free Press (Oct. 19) Gretchen Wissner wrote criticizing the Republican Party Platform as extreme. The concept of having a standard to adhere to at all is repulsive to the writer. She is bothered by the idea of abolishing inheritance and income taxes, both planks of the Communist Manifesto. Also, returning to the gold standard, oh my. Imagine an honest money system, instead of the privately owned debt money system we have that has stolen over 99% of the wealth of the American people since 1913. Apparently, Gretchen prefers debt bondage for the proletariat (the working class).
The revolution (and Gretchen) also opposes giving back the states their say with the federal government via U.S. Senators, as was originally set up. Mustn’t recognize states’ rights – the feds must be all-powerful over everyone. And, of course, marriage being a union between a man and a woman is anathema to those who hate the traditional family unit. Wissner also supports the separation of church and state, which is a myth. The state religion being Humanism. Finally, she supports the sacrificing of unborn children’s lives, a revolutionist’s rite.
