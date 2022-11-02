Communist Manifesto writer Karl Marx has millions of followers today, many of whom have no idea that they are among his “useful idiots” (his term, not mine). A Communist revolution, as we are in the late stages of, uses lies, deception and ridicule to attain its goal, which is basically to completely destroy western Christian civilization and all its adherents.

The Revolutionary Catechism, “a blueprint for communist revolution,” is followed by communists worldwide. It states that “The revolutionist despises all public opinion… and hates the existing social morality in all its manifestations. Anything that stands in its (the revolution’s) way is immoral and criminal.”

