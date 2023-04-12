The double-minded man is unstable in all his ways.
I received several calls during Idaho’s last governor’s race encouraging me to support Brad Little. When I informed the caller that I signed the recent petition for his recall, they quit calling.
Idaho has an established reputation of being a conservative state, if not one of the most conservative states in our nation. I believe that a consistent conservative approach to our state’s issues has made us stronger and given us the freedom Idahoans enjoy. Mr. Little recently signed H71, a bill protecting our citizens from transgender ideology. He also signed H350, a bill that would have subsidized drug use in Idaho. Then he vetoed H314, a bill that would remove a loophole that allows schools and libraries to distribute pornographic materials to minors. Shame on our House for not overriding the veto, and shame on Brad Little. A true conservative would have protected our youth from a life of mental illness caused by porn. This illness is a danger to the future of the person, the family, and the state.
Idaho County was once referred to as the most conservative county in the USA. Riggins school recently removed access to a pornographic website from the school’s website, bravo. But they continue to fail to remove visual and literary pornographic materials from the library. True conservatives are willing to take a stand even when they must stand alone. They do their best to avoid being double-minded as in the school’s internet issue versus the library. Maybe someone can explain the difference. Porn is porn, whatever the form and it destroys lives.
Silence is agreement. Things like Roe vs. Wade would never have been overturned had a moral majority not stood against it. In all you do, stand and when and if it is ever over remain standing.
“There is no stopping a man who knows he is right and just keeps on coming.” – Louis L’Amour
