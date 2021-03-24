Recently, Mike Simpson has submitted his proposal to save Idaho’s rural economies. The proposal highlights the importance of agriculture, power, and port economies of Idaho. That’s why his plan is proposing $34 billion to overhaul its old, crumbling components. The river communities depending on fish get little funds from this plan. Almost all the money goes to communities affected by removal, and not in the form of government subsidies. The funds go towards a better power and transportation infrastructure to further enable and embrace free markets. These new infrastructures must be constructed, online, and proven to be as good or better than the old infrastructure, before the old are decommissioned.
Dams are not the lifeblood of Idaho, Washington, Montana and Oregon. They are the clogs in the arteries, blocking billions of pounds of nutrient rich protein from returning from the fertile sea in the form of fish. The fish provide almost immeasurable wealth in harvestable and monetizable resources, as a unique and lucrative market that draws hundreds of millions of dollars a year into numerous small Idaho communities, when healthy. The Columbia Basin used to provide the world’s largest anadromous fish runs, and were only rivaled by the vast bison herds of the plains in terms of wealth derived from natural resources. We still have a chance to rescue this massive natural resource from an economic disaster. Let’s not continue to cheaply sell Idaho businesses downstream; keep anadromous fishing in Idaho.
Colby Blair
New Meadows
