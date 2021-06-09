From 1993 to 2018, Idaho’s job growth reached 66 percent. Job growth in north-central Idaho during those 25 years was 13 percent, just one-fifth of the state average and far below Idaho’s other five regions.
Since 2018, J.C Penney, Macy’s, Kmart, Shopko and Safeway permanently closed their doors in Lewiston. Horizon Air ended its Lewiston service, and the Lewiston Morning Tribune eliminated its Monday edition after 115 years of daily publication.
In a letter to Idaho Senators Crapo and Risch in 2009, 21 Lewiston business owners identified Lewiston’s economic needs, including new transportation infrastructure and funds for economic development. The greatest need identified was the elimination of continued uncertainty surrounding the lower Snake River dams.
U.S. Congressman Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, has proposed an extensive 10-year investment in the Lewis-Clark valley totaling $850 million, including $200M for the valley’s three ports, $150M to restore the cities’ waterfronts; $100M for economic development, and much more. Simpson’s proposal also includes funding for projects not necessarily in Lewiston that would also benefit the city such as $1.5 billion for grain unit-train loaders, the establishment of a lower Snake River National Recreation Area, and salmon and steelhead recovery. A reasonable estimate of total investment in Region 2 plus Asotin County in eastern Washington is $1.92B, yet many of the region’s elected officials have trashed Simpson’s proposal.
Do residents of north-central Idaho prefer remaining at the bottom of Idaho’s economic barrel, living with continued dam uncertainty and watching our Snake River salmon and steelhead go extinct? Really?
Linwood Laughy
Moscow
