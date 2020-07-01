So where do we go from here? Are there dependable trends in our battle with corona, and is it possible to look ahead for clues as to what happens a year or two from now?
Recent reports warn of new spikes in confirmed cases. Several states including our own have delayed the next stage in opening their economies, or have even gone backwards.
But these results are confusing! One month ago, statistics for both Idaho and the U.S. were reporting 3 percent here and 6 percent nationwide. But in the same daily Tribune, which had front page articles on virus spikes, the printed stats recently fell in both our state and the nation, to around 2 percent in Idaho, and 5 percent nationwide! Increased "spikes" but lower stats?
But the real quandary facing us concerns the long-range economic impact. Common sense and history suggest that the future may well slam us with the following disastrous results!
A successful effort by the "Never Trumpers" to give us a socialist government this fall, which would start us down the predictable road recently traveled by Venezuela. It took only about 50 years to go from a wealthy nation to its current state: higher taxes, reduced freedom, and near starvation! Why is it that people rarely learn from history?
The spectre of runaway inflation is fueled by the huge increase in the money thrown into the corona battle.
A collapsed stock market and an unprecedented explosion in the price of precious metals, like gold and silver, as people scramble for a way to preserve wealth. Especially silver as the old ratio of 35 oz of silver to 1 oz of gold has recently exploded to over 100 oz to 1. Silver scarcity today, critical to electronics, has experts making predictions like: "Silver should be higher... (currently around $17/oz.)... around $75 an oz. ... and could be much higher because shortages are developing."-Ted Butler. "Suddenly silver looks extremely cheap... for the price of a single Gold Eagle, one can get a heaping handful of shiny...silver ounces... the choice is a no-brainer. The precious metal to load up on." -John Rubino. "
The situation is dire, due to coronavirus..., and the total monetary's likely destruction... (will cause) the attraction of silver over gold, due to the fall of the gold/silver ratio...The end of fiat money is high"-Asasdair Macleod. (All quotes taken from Investment Rarities Market Update newsletter - Mid-June 2020)
Jake Wren
Cottonwood
