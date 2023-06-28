Let me first say I give Brandt high marks as a county manager. The offices and services run great, and I am grateful for that service. However, he continues to make major errors in support of self-proclaimed advocacy of “private property rights.” Brandt says anyone can do whatever they want with their property. That is simply false, unlawful and wrong on the facts. I agree excessive land use regulations and government takings are wrong. But land use rules have been in place for more than a century because what one does on his land affects others and therefore his rights end at the boundary of the next owner.
There are too many examples for one letter, but the latest error is another variance where Brandt declares that people cannot “regulate” their neighbors “This is Idaho, this is Idaho County,” he said. “If you want to control your neighbor’s property, buy it; if you want to maintain your view, buy it.” Wrong. Idaho law is that a variance “…shall not be considered a right or special privilege, but may be granted only upon a showing of undue hardship because of characteristics of the site and that the variance is not in conflict with the public interest.” Idaho Code 65-6516. County Ordinance 70 Section VIII is the same and sets forth six conditions for a grant of a variance, including a requirement of “special circumstances or conditions” and that “…the granting…will not be detrimental to the value of other property in the area…”
