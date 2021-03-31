The public education system in the U.S. is funded by taxpayers. Public education at the college level has turned into the teaching of socialism to our young people. They have used our tax dollars to shove socialism garbage down our children’s throats. One only has to look at Moscow, Idaho, to see the results. Our children are being brainwashed into believing the government will give them free education, health care, food and free money.
Now ask yourself, “How does socialism compare to communism?” Socialism and communism are almost the same type of government. The only difference is that communism is done at the point of a gun. Look at North Korea, China and Russia. They are communist countries controlled by a gun.
Our Capital is now surrounded by a huge fence and a large number of armed troops protecting a socialist dictator, Joe Biden. We are now as close to having a communist president as any time in history.
Janell Willson
Reubens
