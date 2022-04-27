I’m fairly appalled by several of the campaign signs that Idaho County Commissioner Skip Brandt has displayed in his yard. I’m equally concerned and disappointed about several not being there, such as Priscilla Giddings, Janice McGeachin, Ed Humphreys, Dorothy Moon, Art Macomber, Cindy Carlson, and Brandon Durst are missing.
What do Skip’s support choices say about this top (supposedly Republican conservative) official in a position of power second only to our county sheriff?
I’ve always thought of the Brandt family as constitutionally conservative, looking back through the many activist years of Skip’s father, the late Grandpa John. Was I mistaken then, or has something changed since? I don’t question Skip’s right of personal choice; only whether his political support choices match and reflect those of the majority of his Idaho County constituency. Our voters can soon decide.
Secondly, here’s my response to a statement disseminated statewide recently by James Rockwell, current head of the Idaho County Republican Central Committee, demanding that Representative Priscilla Giddings, candidate for Lt. Governor, issue a public apology for her supposed mischaracterization of her opponent, Speaker of the House, Scott Bedke. Can committee chairman Rockwell actually prove Priscilla Giddings maligned her opponent in any way? What does his record show?
Believe me: If all those designated “Republicans” in our county and throughout our state truly lived and voted according to the principles so admirably spelled out in the GOP platform, there would be few complaints from me. (A pretty big if!)
RINOs? Sorry to say, but Idaho does have its share!
Carol Asher
Kamiah
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.