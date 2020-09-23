It was my honor to recently interview Rudy Soto, the Democratic candidate for Idaho’s Congressional District 1. Rudy’s personal story is very compelling, from his early life to his recent service in our state’s National Guard. His pro-worker platform will serve all Idahoans. His stands include:
Right To Work: Repeal the Taft-Hartley provision allowing for states to impose Right-To-Work legislation.
“Right To Work” is the name for a policy designed to take away rights from working people, rights recognized by all mainline Christian teachings. Right-To-Work laws tilt the balance toward big corporations and further rig the system at the expense of working families with lower wages, unsafe working conditions. These laws make it harder for working people to form unions and collectively bargain for better wages, benefits, and working conditions
Protect Multi-Employer Pensions
Rudy Soto will oppose a radical plan to raise taxes on retiree pension benefits and put catastrophic burdens on retirement plans.
· Protect, stabilize and expand the United States Postal Service
· Rudy Soto will work toward protecting the constitutionally mandated Postal Service from the damage inflicted by the pandemic and economic crisis.
· The law requires USPS to fund the benefits for retirees up to 75 years in the future, an obligation virtually no other government entities face. Rudy will work to remove this poison pill.
· Expand the Post Office to help serve Idahoans.
A vote for Rudy Soto will provide Idahoans in Congressional District #1 with a faithful civil servant representing all of us.
Rudy’s interview can be found on the Laborlines podcast at Spotify.
John Andrechak
Past chair, Idaho County Democratic Party
Kamiah
