A recent letter to the editor from a defeated candidate for the school board challenged the current chairman of that board and suggested he should resign. Ms. Hauger, who was rejected by the voters in favor of Mr. Larry Dunn, should look at her attitudes to see why she was rejected by the voters of the district.
I would not ever vote to have someone so strident get anywhere close to our schools in any capacity. Sour grapes look bad, taste bad and really smell bad. Shame on her.
Mr. Dunn was elected and deserves to operate as he sees fit. I hope his style and attitudes clear the air at the board and contribute to a more responsive and effective set of outcomes for our district. I believe he will make a huge difference. I voted for him over Hauger because I did not see any benefit to her in that job.
Good luck Mr. Dunn and Godspeed.
Al Bolden
White Bird
