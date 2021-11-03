We need to make the effort to be informed if we wish to keep our Republic. Many times, the people being denigrated by the media are misrepresented. It is prudent to hear both sides before making a decision.
Many support term limits, but it is we, the people, with our votes, who should determine the limit of a political candidate’s terms. There are several people campaigning to be the next governor of Idaho. Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin is one. She has stood against the mandates and defended small businesses that were forced to close; therefore, she has been targeted by those who support more government control over our lives. We have the chance to hear her speak and ask her questions this Monday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Grangeville Senior Center.
Also, hold the date of Sunday, Nov. 14, as Jeremy Gilbert, a Republican who is running for the U.S. Senate, will be at the Senior Center at 2 p.m. He is running against Senator Crapo who was the U.S. Representative for Idaho’s 2nd congressional district from 1993 to 1999 and has been one of Idaho’s US Senators for 22 years. That is 28 years in D.C. Come hear what Gilbert has to say and ask him questions, so you can make an informed decision when voting in the primary.
Cherylyn Kerley
Grangeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.