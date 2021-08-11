We attended a small family gathering about two weeks ago. A few days later Covid showed up. Seven out of 11 of us have tested positive. Three of those have been hospitalized and were quite healthy people before this, ages 25, 46 and 68. Two of the positives had been vaccinated. Three of the negatives were vaccinated, while one was not. Those are just the facts as of today.
This experience has shifted my thinking. Previously I was more concerned about the safety of the vaccine than I was worried about the disease. Most people I knew who had Covid got over it quickly and were not very sick unless they were unhealthy to start with. I believe this Delta Variant is a much more potent and dangerous virus which spreads more easily and is dangerous for even the very healthy,
I still have concerns about the vaccine, but now fear the bug more. I will be getting the shots, ASAP, and encourage you to do the same. You don’t want this yourself and don’t want to watch your loved ones suffer through it as I have.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.