In Joshua’s opinion [Free Press, Jan. 11] on the Elk City matter, he does not know why there is an issue with driving through the American River. Evidently, he cares nothing about the plight of endangered steelhead and bull trout spawning grounds in the American River.
Joshua also states that you cannot travel more than a few miles without crossing a river or stream. Joshua fails to state there are culverts and bridges for crossing them. The best access to the Forgotten 400 Road is on the Red River Road side, which is the closest access point from Highway 14 from Grangeville.
Seems to me it would be better to use the Red River Road access point than cause friction with the five private landowners and going through American River. Joshua stated it is a lame excuse for the county not to validate the road through these private properties, claiming he is trying to keep the public access open.
The access is open and always has been from the Red River Road to the public courtesy of the BLM and the generosity of Bruce Scott, giving the BLM access through him.
At the public meeting on 10-25-2022, Joshua Palken showed multiple pictures of no-trespassing signs. Yet if he were to turn 180 degrees and point his camera at a neighboring property, you would see the same no-trespassing signs.
This individual has been hindering a private landowner, who, to the best of my knowledge, has access to property on the other side of his. This landowner has spent thousands of dollars fighting for this access even though there is a surveyed right of way through this individual’s land.
I am not a lawyer and if I have made any wrong statement it will be corrected by someone.
Joshua Palken states the county has created a huge problem and forces litigation when it is obvious there is no problem because there is no access without having to cross private property of the American River. Problem solved.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.