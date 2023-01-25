In Joshua’s opinion [Free Press, Jan. 11] on the Elk City matter, he does not know why there is an issue with driving through the American River. Evidently, he cares nothing about the plight of endangered steelhead and bull trout spawning grounds in the American River.

Joshua also states that you cannot travel more than a few miles without crossing a river or stream. Joshua fails to state there are culverts and bridges for crossing them. The best access to the Forgotten 400 Road is on the Red River Road side, which is the closest access point from Highway 14 from Grangeville.

