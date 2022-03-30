Wow! Already we are nearing the fourth month of the year, April, with the sounds of war and angry politicians still filling the news over continued events happening in Ukraine!
Already past us is this year’s Super Bowl, pitting the last standing winning LA Rams over the hard fighting, but still losing, Cincinnati Bengals. An amazing accomplishment for both, since 36 teams start the season, each having varying expectations they might be that sole survivor! And sole survivor is well-chosen, as anyone who watched the games knows! Now, we are near the end of another “sole survivor” event, the famous battle for basketball’s “March Madness” survivor! Much like the NFL battle, the winner will be the last standing of nearly 70 teams, all hoping to be the winner of the sixth and final struggle!
Today, when many critics of our country paint a picture of weak, timid and lazy American men, these games tell a true story! That is our country, there are still real men who endure pain and grueling conditions to achieve treasured goals! With our personal freedoms under attack, it is a personal comfort to me to know there are still real men and women in our country willing to suffer pain and exert tremendous energy to achieve goals. This convinces me that the freedom we treasure in our country is alive and will never die!
The news today tells us people of real character are going to be needed in days to come. Rising inflation fueled by huge debt, bankrupt small businesses, threats of nuclear war, and freedom to fly, and attend other events denied to people who choose not to wear masks or be vaccinated, paint a sad picture of what we face in our country today. So, treasured freedoms today are under attack, and our country will face more serious challenges in the days to come. It should be our hope and prayer that men and women like those playing in the NFL and the NBA, and are present in our military, our Navy Seals, our Army Rangers and our Marines will rise to the challenge and lead us back to the America we treasured not long ago!
Jake Wren
Cottonwood
