Those who block public access are selfish no matter how you cut it, and the county denying it is simply illegal. This access has been used by the public for hundreds of years, beginning with Native Americans.
I could access it to take pictures because the access from the Red River side remains unblocked; the Elk City side of the right of way is blocked by selfish landowners who recently purchased these properties to block me. Yes, folks, these people are that hostile.
There is limited traffic this winter because these selfish people intimidated the snow groomer, and he did not groom this right of way like he has been doing for many years.
Bill Stone removed rocks with a sledgehammer, ahh, how big of rocks could those of been, Bill? Rick Wilkins clears with a tractor; he states he cannot handle all that comes down.
Bill suggests we all drive around. This is one the narrowest, curviest, no-shoulder most dangerous sections of all of Hwy 14. Testimony repeatedly stressed the importance of getting everybody, especially the kids and ATVs off the highway. Snowmobiles now can’t use it all as the selfish property owners have kicked the snow groomer off, and they can’t go on Hwy 14.
Why did this get off track from the Bullock Lane route to the Rowan property route? Because county mapper, Barbara Grimm, drew that route on the map for the hearing. That was not the route requested in the petition, it was an alternate. She opposed validating Hwy 18 and gave Skip Brandt an excuse not to validate the ROW; the bridge, even though, as Bill correctly points out, was not the HWY 18 route.
And finally, not everyone has the Scott easement, and it does not reach all the way down the Elk City side of the hill. Therefore, they are landlocked/do not have access to that side. This fact in and of itself makes the decision made by the county, not only not in the public interest, but illegal.
