Stone [Free Press, Jan. 18 letter]: “The access has not been blocked and no one is landlocked.”
The access is blocked. Rowans and Blackburn only let their friends across the bridge. They can revoke this at any time, then there is no access, this means blocked, not if but when.
Stone: “Access to all people is on the Red River side.”
Mayers 12-27-2022 hearing: “Respect property but have to go thru Fraizers or Lyles (Rowan) … close our access on our side of the hill that will add 10 miles to Elk City so appreciate bridge… was built for my dad so he did not have to drive all the way around, he was the bar boss at the VFW and they didn’t want him driving around for his safety sake… that bridge helps me remember this public community has been family forever.”
Rick Wilkens, property owner on the Red River side, said, “...that road is closed with rocks in the road. We need access to both ends. We need it open.”
Stone: “This (Red River Road) is the closest access point from Grangeville.”
That may work for you, Bill, but not for us who live in Elk City.
Stone: “Why is the county spending tens of thousands of dollars?”
Because public interest is fighting back against individual selfishness for the first time in a long time and the swamp don’t like it.
Stone: “Selfish individuals trying to get something … they already have.”
It is not selfish for the public and private to want access.
Joyce Dearstyne, asking for grant money in 5-9-2007, “…regarding the rebuilding of a bridge over American River… assurance that a right of way to the proposed bridge be secured…the local road…is old Highway 18, the initial highway into Elk City... this designation ensures the longevity of access to and use of by local residents, visiting ATV riders, the Area25B Snowmobile Groomer Program and snow mobiles to the bridge year-round.”
This unrighteous, wrongful vacating of a well-used public ROW by commissioners Brandt and Duman is under appeal; expect it to be overturned.
