Bill lives in an alternate reality where real facts don’t penetrate his consciousness. In fact, all those who are opposed to keeping public right of ways open, which is completely selfish - have convinced themselves they are selfless and we are selfish. In their alternate reality, this is true.
Bill, the snow groomer was blocked. I talked with him personally and the trail was no longer groomed for this reason. In your world, this did not happen.
Bill, Barbra Grimm drew the wrong route, the route not asked for in our petition.
In your world, Grimm knows the petition better than who prepared it, and your conclusion of two bridges makes sense instead of being gibberish.
Bill, the Scott easement does not reach the Elk City side.
Bill, “it reaches the Red River side,” true, but that was not at issue.
Bill, you have now conceded the public has built, maintained and used the American River bridge and road all the way to Red River road. That means this is legally a public right of way. Thank you for making our case.
Bill, you and your other selfish neighbors tried to prevent us from using our own road.
In your world, this makes you a good neighbor.
Bill, hostile and selfish neighbors stalked, harassed and called in false trespass charges when we were on our own road. In your world that made them good neighbors.
Bill, you want us to have to ask permission to go down our own road where you admit we are not given permission and everyone else is. In your world, cliques, gangs and bullies make good neighbors, working together.
Bill, there is a legal easement; we proved it. You and your “good neighbors” continue to fight and tantrum when in fact and law, you are wrong because in your world, magically, there is no law nor easement.
Bill, you, and the others in their alternate reality are the ones with deaf ears.
I ask you all - have you tried being a good neighbor to us?
