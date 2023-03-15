Bill lives in an alternate reality where real facts don’t penetrate his consciousness. In fact, all those who are opposed to keeping public right of ways open, which is completely selfish - have convinced themselves they are selfless and we are selfish. In their alternate reality, this is true.

Bill, the snow groomer was blocked. I talked with him personally and the trail was no longer groomed for this reason. In your world, this did not happen.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments