After discovering our government is taking our land for their “assistance,” again, some of my family members went to California to register as Native Americans, in hopes of a future legal reestablishing of our sovereign rights. After seeing the Covelo and Cedarville California reservations, it’s not hard to see what’s in store for the people who will lose their land to our government of today. What may happen to our next generations? The poverty, squalor, lack of resources (without government assistance), barren ground, destitution and defeat, are sure killers. Check out the infant deaths in Covelo, and prisons in Cedarville. We the people had better really put a stop to our government taking our land again.
If we loaded up a short bus with the Bidens, Trumps, Pelosis, Littles, and a few of our prosecuting attorneys to full, stripped them of their cushy government jobs and gave them a year to get established and prove themselves productive on either of those reservations, I believe there would be only one left standing. Their so-called higher intelligence would not save them. Trump may be a big ole blowhard, like someone else I know, but is he our only hope? Or maybe the government needs to just give us back our productive land and be gone.
