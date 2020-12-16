Although it is a denial of the science on the subject, we continue to be bombarded with assurances that masks will help stop the spread of SARS CoV 2. Once again, science says otherwise.
In a paper published on MedRxiv dated April 2020, researchers announced, “We do not consider that the balance of evidence across all available studies supports routine and widespread use of face-masks in the community.” (“Face masks and similar barriers to prevent respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19: a rapid systematic review.”)
As mentioned in previous letters, this is old news. For instance, a 2016 Lancet study (revised 2017) found that “face masks provided a non-significant protective effect against 2009 pandemic influenza infection.” (“Effectiveness of personal protective measures in reducing pandemic influenza transmission: A systematic review and meta-analysis.”) A 2009 Japanese study concluded that “Face mask use in healthcare workers has not been demonstrated to provide benefit in terms of cold symptoms or getting colds.” (“Use of surgical face masks to reduce the incidence of the common cold among healthcare workers in Japan: a randomized controlled trial.”)
N95 respirators fared no better than common surgical or medical masks in a 2019 randomized clinical trial published by the American Medical Association. The study concluded, “among outpatient healthcare personnel, N95 respirators versus medical masks as worn by participants in this trial resulted in no significant difference in the incidence of laboratory-confirmed influenza.” These findings were affirmed by a systematic review and meta-analysis from West China Hospital of Sichuan University published February 2020: “the use of N95 respirators compared to surgical masks is not associated with a lower risk of laboratory-confirmed influenza. It suggests that N95 respirators should not be recommended for [the] general public.”
If a person wishes to wear a mask they should do so. However, let’s stop the nonsense of suggesting the science supports masking as a means of mitigating the spread of SARS CoV 2.
David E. Williams
Cottonwood
