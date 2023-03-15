It's time for Riggins School District 243 to get back to education and get the pornography material out of the school system. It’s sad what the books contain and, about two months ago, a citizen from Riggins found toy stores and porn on the counselor’s website. It’s alarming when people complain about the word porn on signs in town and praise the porn material in books.
District 243 is failing, along with many of Idaho's public school systems, at giving quality education, and no it’s not all because of the pandemic, ASAT test scores have been dropping at an alarming rate since 2018. The answer is our governor and big education keep throwing more money at the problem, along with the need to sexualize our children. Riggins is a perfect example of spending $19,000 per student a year to be educated. While a charter school in Coeur d'Alene spends $7,500 and is in the top 10 in the state on test scores while Riggins ranks 313th in the state.
It's sad when a superintendent of our school district starts firing people for speaking out against the pornography in the school library and sending a message to other employees not to cross her and the agenda she wants in the district. More people all the time are getting on board to stop this. Our superintendent is worried and is now asking for seven days to get on the agenda to speak before the school board and she must approve what you want to talk about, which I believe is another blatant attempt to silence the people and take away our First Amendment rights.
Oh, and while I am talking about money, our district has $2,028,312 in surplus. The good thing there are still bills for property tax relief still pending for homeowners against the never-ending onslaught of school levies. The trouble is taxpayers will still pay for the public education’s bad behavior one way or the other.
I hate to criticize churches. We have three churches in Riggins, not one stands for the protection of children. I have heard every excuse why, “We will love it out of the school district,” “Oh, we are in a different time now,” “Riggins is different, Steve.” We might be at a different time, but my Bible stays the same and says the same thing about protecting the children no matter where you are at.
I am proud of the parents who have pulled their children from school and are homeschooling their children and are determined to keep the children safe. 40 kids pulled out of 141 that they show registered, that should tell you something as the school district continues to receive the funds for doing nothing.
One thing I did see good is there is one co-op started in the basement of one church by some delicate people to educate Children Safety. Will this lead to maybe better things in the future, I believe so.
