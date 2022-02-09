Notice what happens – it’s very revealing. First, there is an MVSD meeting, where a lot of locals attend in opposition to a levy. It is voted down. Second, another meeting is quickly held and like magic, the attendance is now mixed 50-50 for and against. (AKA packing the meeting when “real” locals just attended one) and now a levy is approved.

Third, just one week later, a slew of partisan letters for the levy appear in the paper – once again, this is not a coincidence. They want your money this time! Oh, and by the way, voting starts when.... wait for it... next week! Yes, you heard right – early voting only one week after the vote in the MVSD meeting. I call this operation ramrod. They don’t want the facts and leave no time for facts or reason – just slogans and platitudes. Prediction – a wave of pro-levy signs will be trashing our neighborhoods soon.

Stop the steal! Vote no on the levy until MVSD comes up with real numbers that prove what the money is for.

Joshua Palken

Elk City

